Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $790,000 Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 301,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 102,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 526,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The information services provider reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 188.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

