Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $810,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

