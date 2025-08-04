Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $261.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.77 and a 12 month high of $276.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

