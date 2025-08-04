Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

USRT stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

