Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.16.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

