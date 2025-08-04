Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $530,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

