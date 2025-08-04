Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.89 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

