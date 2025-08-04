Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0%

IJUL stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.