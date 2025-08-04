Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 91,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

