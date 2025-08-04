Avantor’s (AVTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,842,000 after buying an additional 8,578,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avantor by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after buying an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avantor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after buying an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after buying an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

