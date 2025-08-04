Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 1,099.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avita Medical were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 688.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avita Medical by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avita Medical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avita Medical alerts:

Avita Medical Stock Down 2.6%

RCEL stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.09. Avita Medical Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avita Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 79.61% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avita Medical Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCEL

About Avita Medical

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avita Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avita Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.