Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Axis Capital

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axis Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.