B. Riley Has Bullish Forecast for Lam Research Q2 Earnings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $96.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Lam Research by 2,039.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
