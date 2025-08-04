B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ChargePoint Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for ChargePoint in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

CHPT stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.23. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

