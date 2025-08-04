B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WVE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.63 on Monday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 19.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

