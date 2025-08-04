Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Cut by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $20,586,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $19,270,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:BMI opened at $181.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.