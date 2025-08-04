Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $954.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,166.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

