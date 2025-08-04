Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,356,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EPR opened at $54.94 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 590.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

