Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $260,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

