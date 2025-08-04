Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.45 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

