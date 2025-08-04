Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, anincreaseof1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $36.50.
About Banca Mediolanum
