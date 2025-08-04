Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

