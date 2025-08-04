Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,286 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Ocugen worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 309,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 177,594 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 198.22% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%. On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

