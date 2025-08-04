Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,294 Shares of EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of EVERSPIN TECH worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERSPIN TECH news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $112,105.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,857.82. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,793 shares of company stock valued at $220,425. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MRAM stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.13. EVERSPIN TECH has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVERSPIN TECH in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

