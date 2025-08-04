Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of First United worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First United by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First United by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First United Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. First United had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Research analysts forecast that First United Corporation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

