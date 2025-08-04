Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of INmune Bio worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMB. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

