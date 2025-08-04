Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 507,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 499,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,563,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

