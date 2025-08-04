Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,052 Shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Audioeye worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Audioeye during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Audioeye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Audioeye by 44,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $11.88 on Monday. Audioeye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

AEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Audioeye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

