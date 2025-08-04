Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

