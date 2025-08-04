Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 0.0%

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanara MedTech

(Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.