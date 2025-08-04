Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $441,000 Position in Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Hf Foods Group worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hf Foods Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Hf Foods Group Price Performance

HFFG stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hf Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. Hf Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hf Foods Group

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.