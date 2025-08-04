Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ur Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ur Energy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ur Energy by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ur Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ur Energy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ur Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Ur Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.48.

Ur Energy Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

