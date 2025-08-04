Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.