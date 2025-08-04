Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $49.48 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

