Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $548,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 528.6% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.