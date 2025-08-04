Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $548,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 528.6% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance
FSTA stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.