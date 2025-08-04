Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2,090.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 2,854,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $32,713,796.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.