Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $414,000 Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,934,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,524,000 after purchasing an additional 907,861 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,263,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

