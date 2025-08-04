Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 778 Shares of PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PrimeEnergy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy by 22,683.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $157.71 on Monday. PrimeEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $261.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of PrimeEnergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total transaction of $825,175.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 232,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,716,837.24. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

