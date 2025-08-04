Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

