Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,640 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

