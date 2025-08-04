Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,155 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Mayville Engineering worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering



Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

