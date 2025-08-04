Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,679 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTIP opened at $49.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

