Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,710 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,301,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 327,419 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $2,117,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 133.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 202,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

