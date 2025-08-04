Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,158 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of City Office REIT worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Quarry LP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 270.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Price Performance

CIO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 71.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.54 million. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday, July 25th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

