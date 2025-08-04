Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,158 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of City Office REIT worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Quarry LP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 270.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Price Performance
CIO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.