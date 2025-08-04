Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $479,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $6.68 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

