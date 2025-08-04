Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

