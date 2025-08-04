Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 504,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,084.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 428,285 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 208,021 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 767,126.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.