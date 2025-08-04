Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Belden by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 157,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Stock Down 5.0%

NYSE:BDC opened at $117.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

