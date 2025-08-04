Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 711 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,998,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.51 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

