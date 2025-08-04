Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 244 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $234.15 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

